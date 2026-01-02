Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3218
Senetti afloat~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
NIKON D7100
Tags
sooc
senetti
afloat
Jennifer
Indeed, stunning on black! Love it.
January 7th, 2026
haskar
Looks beautiful.
January 7th, 2026
Sue Cooper
Yes, stunning on black. Fav.
January 7th, 2026
