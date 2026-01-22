Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3230
Snowflake snowdrop~~~~~
Filler: no need to comment
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5145
photos
299
followers
243
following
885% complete
View this month »
3224
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
21st January 2026 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close