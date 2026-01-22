Previous
Next
Snowflake snowdrop~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3230

Snowflake snowdrop~~~~~

Filler: no need to comment
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
885% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact