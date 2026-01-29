Sign up
Previous
Photo 3234
Moss after the rain~~~~~
Quite liked the moss and bokeh after the rain.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
4
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5150
photos
298
followers
242
following
886% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
sooc
,
moss
,
raindrops
gloria jones
ace
So lovely.
January 29th, 2026
Suzie Townsend
ace
Wow, that is just so beautiful!
January 29th, 2026
vaidas
ace
So beautiful!
January 29th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
January 29th, 2026
