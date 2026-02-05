Previous
Hellebores floating~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3236

Hellebores floating~~~~

Hellebores weathered and floating in the rain-filled wheelbarrow.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc



5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
Sue Cooper ace
They're very pretty. Fav.
February 5th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty ! fav
February 5th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Pretty
February 5th, 2026  
