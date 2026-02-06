Sign up
Photo 3244
Senetti in the garden
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
1
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
5160
photos
298
followers
243
following
889% complete
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Tags
garden
,
sooc
,
senetti
Corinne C
ace
Glorious
February 8th, 2026
