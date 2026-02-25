Previous
African daisy~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3258

African daisy~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
892% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Love the colors… amazing sooc!
February 25th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
February 25th, 2026  
Kate ace
Fabulous
February 25th, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely shot and color.
February 25th, 2026  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
February 25th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
It’s beautiful! A lovely closeup.
February 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact