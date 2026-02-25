Sign up
Previous
Photo 3258
African daisy~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
6
4
~*~ Jo ~*~
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
sooc
,
f4
,
osteospermum
,
african-daisy
KV
ace
Love the colors… amazing sooc!
February 25th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
February 25th, 2026
Kate
ace
Fabulous
February 25th, 2026
Mags
ace
Lovely shot and color.
February 25th, 2026
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
February 25th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
It’s beautiful! A lovely closeup.
February 25th, 2026
