Photo 3258
Osteospermum different pov~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. slight crop only.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
osteospermum
african-daisy
slight-crop-only
