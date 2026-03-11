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Photo 3272
Clump of Helebores~~~~
Filler No need to comment;
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
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Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
11th March 2026 10:35am
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garden
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helebores
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