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Snowflakes and daffodil~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3274

Snowflakes and daffodil~~~~~

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13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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