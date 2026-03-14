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Previous
Photo 3271
Clump of Snowdrops~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
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Public
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garden
,
sooc
,
clump-giant-snowflake-snowdrops
Mallory
ace
Stunning!
March 14th, 2026
Hazel
ace
Very beautiful snowflakes!
March 14th, 2026
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