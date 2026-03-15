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Daisy n Snowflake~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3272

Daisy n Snowflake~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Steve Chappell ace
Beautiful, dreamy shot
March 15th, 2026  
Susan ace
Spectacular!
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Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
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Brigette ace
Gorgeous 🥰
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
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