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Previous
Photo 3276
Snowdrop
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. slight brighten only.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
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Public
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droplets
,
slight-brighten-only
,
giant-snowflake-snowdrop
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful - fav
March 17th, 2026
Janice
ace
Pretty soft colours, looks good on black.
March 17th, 2026
Lou Ann
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It’s lovely. I like the background too.
March 17th, 2026
Mags
ace
Such lovely detail and capture.
March 17th, 2026
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