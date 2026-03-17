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Snowdrop by ziggy77
Photo 3276

Snowdrop

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. slight brighten only.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful - fav
March 17th, 2026  
Janice ace
Pretty soft colours, looks good on black.
March 17th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
It’s lovely. I like the background too.
March 17th, 2026  
Mags ace
Such lovely detail and capture.
March 17th, 2026  
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