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Giant snowflakeSnowdrop~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3281

Giant snowflakeSnowdrop~~~~~

Hope you all have a lovely weekend.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lovely image
March 20th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful, dreamy capture, I have never seen one so open.
March 20th, 2026  
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