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Helebore angled pov~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3282

Helebore angled pov~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and delicate -love the hint of pink on the cack side of the petals, and the petal veins !- fav
March 22nd, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
A lovely pov. Fav.
March 22nd, 2026  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
March 22nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous close-up
March 22nd, 2026  
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