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Previous
Photo 3283
Snowflake snowdrop~~~~
Still lovely clump in the garden, this one broken by the wind, couldn't let it go to waste.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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NIKON D7100
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