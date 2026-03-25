Previous
Snowflake snowdrop~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3283

Snowflake snowdrop~~~~

Still lovely clump in the garden, this one broken by the wind, couldn't let it go to waste.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc



25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
899% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact