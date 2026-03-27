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Previous
Photo 3285
Helebore profile~~~~
Have a lovely weekend.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
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garden
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
Excellent macro shot - So gorgeous ! fav
March 27th, 2026
Fisher Family
A super close-up, really beautiful - fav!
Ian
March 27th, 2026
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