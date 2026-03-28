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Garden dross~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3286

Garden dross~~~~~

Windy, wild and wet, a few garden casualties, may become a theme as taken several+ shots.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Barb ace
Simply gorgeous! Frame-worthy!
March 28th, 2026  
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