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Previous
Photo 3286
Garden dross~~~~~
Windy, wild and wet, a few garden casualties, may become a theme as taken several+ shots.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
28th March 2026 3:40pm
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garden
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sooc
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dross
Barb
ace
Simply gorgeous! Frame-worthy!
March 28th, 2026
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