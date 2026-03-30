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Previous
Photo 3290
Garden casualties~~~~
Windy, wild and wet, a few garden casualties being blown around the puddle, may become a theme as taken several+ shots.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
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Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
28th March 2026 3:37pm
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reflections
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sooc
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