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Previous
Photo 3292
Helebore n leaf ~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
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@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
27th March 2026 11:17am
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leaf
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garden
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sooc
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raindrops
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helebore
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
March 31st, 2026
Mags
ace
Lovely little veins in that leaf.
March 31st, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
How beautiful!
March 31st, 2026
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