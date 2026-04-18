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Ladybird on leaf~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3306

Ladybird on leaf~~~~

18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Judith Johnson ace
Super close-up
April 18th, 2026  
carol white ace
A lovely macro shot. Fav 😊
April 18th, 2026  
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