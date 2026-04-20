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Previous
Photo 3310
Senetti pastels~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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senetti
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wc-bf-edit
Hazel
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Glorious!
April 20th, 2026
gloria jones
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Wonderful colors, editing
April 20th, 2026
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