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Previous
Photo 3316
Magnolias~~~~~
Still playing with in-camera-double-exp (this is two shots - my camera will only allow 3) which it automatically puts together).
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
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sooc
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magnolias
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in-camera-dble-exp
Islandgirl
ace
Wow very nice!
April 25th, 2026
howozzie
ace
Very creative, great shot.
April 25th, 2026
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