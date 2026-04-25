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Magnolias~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3316

Magnolias~~~~~

Still playing with in-camera-double-exp (this is two shots - my camera will only allow 3) which it automatically puts together).

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Islandgirl ace
Wow very nice!
April 25th, 2026  
howozzie ace
Very creative, great shot.
April 25th, 2026  
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