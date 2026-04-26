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Previous
Photo 3317
Magnolia tree ~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
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11
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2
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1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
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garden
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magnolia
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wc
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Print and frame it. =)
April 26th, 2026
Kenneth Rose
ace
A lovely shot you could imagine the design being for wallpaper in a country cottage. A great sharp capture.
April 26th, 2026
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