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Magnolia tree ~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3317

Magnolia tree ~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Mags ace
Beautiful! Print and frame it. =)
April 26th, 2026  
Kenneth Rose ace
A lovely shot you could imagine the design being for wallpaper in a country cottage. A great sharp capture.
April 26th, 2026  
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