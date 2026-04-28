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Previous
Photo 3320
Where the path runs through it.
The Dingle is covered in wild garlic at the moment. For those who have followed me for awhile the stream is about 3ft down below the railings and from the otherside about 6ft, although not seen the Dipper for quite some time. Phone shot.
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
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Album
Main Album
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
24th April 2026 10:40am
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white
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garlic
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Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks so lovely !
April 28th, 2026
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