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Flowers floating freely~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3383

Flowers floating freely~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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KWind ace
Very pretty!
June 30th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
June 30th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
Beautiful jo
June 30th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very romantic feel to this one.
June 30th, 2026  
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