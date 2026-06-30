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Previous
Photo 3383
Flowers floating freely~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
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10
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4
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3
Album
Main Album
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NIKON D7100
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KWind
ace
Very pretty!
June 30th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
June 30th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
Beautiful jo
June 30th, 2026
Mags
ace
Very romantic feel to this one.
June 30th, 2026
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