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African Daisy~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3386

African Daisy~~~~~

Filler No Need to comment :
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details

moni kozi
So lovely!
July 28th, 2026  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous!
July 28th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
love this
July 28th, 2026  
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