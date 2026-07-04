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Leaves~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3386

Leaves~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Babs ace
It does look good on black
July 4th, 2026  
Janice ace
Love the colours and ice (?) / bubbles.
July 4th, 2026  
Jerzy ace
Your work is fabulous.
July 4th, 2026  
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