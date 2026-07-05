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Photo 3387
Agapanthus profile~~~~~
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
5th July 2026 3:17pm
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garden
,
sooc
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agapanthus
Mags
ace
Lovely with the promise of pretty blooms.
July 7th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
Terrific composition
July 7th, 2026
Diana
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Lovely shapes and textures.
July 7th, 2026
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