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Agapanthus profile~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3387

Agapanthus profile~~~~~

5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Mags ace
Lovely with the promise of pretty blooms.
July 7th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Terrific composition
July 7th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely shapes and textures.
July 7th, 2026  
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