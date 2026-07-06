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Previous
Photo 3387
Garden Agapanthus~~~~~~
Patiently waiting.....
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
5
2
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
5th July 2026 3:21pm
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garden
,
sooc
,
agapanthus
Janice
ace
Nice pastel colours.
July 6th, 2026
Jacqueline
ace
So lovely!
July 6th, 2026
Mags
ace
A very beautiful stage to see.
July 6th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful Aggies getting ready to pop.
July 6th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely.
July 6th, 2026
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