Small blue butterfly~~~~~

Goodgle says:

The Small Blue (Cupido minimus) is the UK’s smallest resident butterfly, with a wingspan of only 1.8 to 2.7 cm. It features dusky to silvery-grey underwings with black spots, and flies between May and August. They are highly localized and rely completely on Kidney Vetch.



Full sun, so very active flitting here there, I found it very difficult to spot where landing as it emmediately closed it wings, and kept landing in the grass, sadly no open wing shots as when open they were a lovely bluey-violet colour, But lovely to see one, so small.