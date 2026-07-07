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Small blue butterfly~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3389

Small blue butterfly~~~~~

Goodgle says:
The Small Blue (Cupido minimus) is the UK’s smallest resident butterfly, with a wingspan of only 1.8 to 2.7 cm. It features dusky to silvery-grey underwings with black spots, and flies between May and August. They are highly localized and rely completely on Kidney Vetch.

Full sun, so very active flitting here there, I found it very difficult to spot where landing as it emmediately closed it wings, and kept landing in the grass, sadly no open wing shots as when open they were a lovely bluey-violet colour, But lovely to see one, so small.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Mags ace
A sweet powdery blue too!
July 7th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Lovely capture
July 7th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful and new to me little butterfly.
July 7th, 2026  
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