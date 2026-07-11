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Photo 3393
Agapanthas ~~~~~
Filler no need to comment:
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th July 2026 6:37am
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agapanthus
Diana
ace
Wonderful dof and colours.
July 28th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Lovely shot, colors
July 28th, 2026
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