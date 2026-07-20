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Sprig of lavender~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3402

Sprig of lavender~~~~~

Filler no need to comment:
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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gloria jones ace
Pretty.
July 28th, 2026  
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