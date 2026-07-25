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Photo 3400
Geranium~~~~~
Filler no need to comment:
During the shower
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
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Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
25th July 2026 12:57pm
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