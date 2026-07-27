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During the rainshower ~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3401

During the rainshower ~~~~~

Taken a couple of days ago during the rain shower.

Dianthus adorned with raindrops during the shower. crop only.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

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@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Sue Cooper ace
A lovely capture, nice focus and those raindrops are a real bonus. Big Fav.
July 27th, 2026  
Susan ace
Stunning
July 27th, 2026  
Fisher Family
It's really nice to see the rain after a long dry spell, a lovely shot - fav!

Ian
July 27th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Pretty.
July 27th, 2026  
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