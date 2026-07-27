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Previous
Photo 3401
During the rainshower ~~~~~
Taken a couple of days ago during the rain shower.
Dianthus adorned with raindrops during the shower. crop only.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
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@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
25th July 2026 12:56pm
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raindrops
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crop-only
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refrections
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adornment-raindrops
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely capture, nice focus and those raindrops are a real bonus. Big Fav.
July 27th, 2026
Susan
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Stunning
July 27th, 2026
Fisher Family
It's really nice to see the rain after a long dry spell, a lovely shot - fav!
Ian
July 27th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Pretty.
July 27th, 2026
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