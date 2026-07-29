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Previous
Photo 3412
Agapanthus n gossamer strands~~~~~
Love how the bells have changed colour in their demise
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
29th July 2026 4:26pm
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sooc
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agapanthus
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gossamer-strands
Sue Schaar
ace
So beautiful
July 29th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
July 29th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Lovely light
July 29th, 2026
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