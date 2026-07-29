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Agapanthus n gossamer strands~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3412

Agapanthus n gossamer strands~~~~~

Love how the bells have changed colour in their demise

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

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@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Sue Schaar ace
So beautiful
July 29th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
So beautiful!
July 29th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Lovely light
July 29th, 2026  
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