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White clubbed glass wing hoverfly~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3415

White clubbed glass wing hoverfly~~~~~

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. crop only.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful shot , love the glistening of the wings ! fav
August 1st, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
Great close-up!
August 1st, 2026  
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