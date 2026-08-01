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Previous
Photo 3415
White clubbed glass wing hoverfly~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. crop only.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
29th July 2026 4:23pm
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lavender
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crop-only
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white-clubbed-glass-wing-hoverfly
Beryl Lloyd
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Delightful shot , love the glistening of the wings ! fav
August 1st, 2026
Thom Mitchell
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Great close-up!
August 1st, 2026
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