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Budding Agapanthus ~~~~~ by ziggy77
Photo 3416

Budding Agapanthus ~~~~~

2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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Jennifer ace
ooh, love this.
August 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
August 2nd, 2026  
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