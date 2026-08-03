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Photo 3417
Acanthus mollis~~~~~
Acanthus Mollis commonly known as Bears Breeches.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd August 2026 10:31am
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