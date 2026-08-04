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Photo 3418
Hawthorn berries~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
Sorry seem to be playing catch up lately, being kept quite busy of late.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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~*~ Jo ~*~
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@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
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NIKON D7100
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hawthorn-berries
Liz Gooster
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Such a calming image
August 5th, 2026
Agnes
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Great shot
August 5th, 2026
Mags
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Lovely capture and I love the greens.
August 5th, 2026
gloria jones
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Love the green shades
August 5th, 2026
John Falconer
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Great capture
August 5th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Lovely shades of green with the hint of the ripening red of the berries , makes me feel quite sad that Autumn is almost upon us ! fav
August 5th, 2026
Fisher Family
Beautiful, lovely light - fav!
Ian
August 5th, 2026
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