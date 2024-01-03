Previous
Seen through the train skylight by zilli
3 / 365

Seen through the train skylight

Theme for the week (Zilli): Architecture; sub-theme: POV. Edited with BeFunky - Bokeh effect simulating rain drops. It was raining on that day.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Zilli

Hi, this is my first 365 challenge. I hope to improve my photography skills and learn from all the wonderful photographers in the community.
