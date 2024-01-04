Previous
Building with significant impact on the skyline by zilli
4 / 365

Building with significant impact on the skyline

The impact was also felt by those looking up at the building. The reflection of blue sky and the clouds on the building added to the magic of the moment and the trees in the foreground to the sense of scale.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Zilli

@zilli
