Ancient tree by zilli
Ancient tree

Wabi sabi implies appreciating beauty that is imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete in nature.

The following haiku by Sydney Duke Richey expresses that feeling beautifully:

Ancient Trees
my fingers caress/
the rough bark of ancient trees/
comforting my soul" ~ published by House of Haiku, 4 January 2020

31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Zilli

@zilli
