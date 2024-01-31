Sign up
Ancient tree
Wabi sabi implies appreciating beauty that is imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete in nature.
The following haiku by Sydney Duke Richey expresses that feeling beautifully:
Ancient Trees
my fingers caress/
the rough bark of ancient trees/
comforting my soul" ~ published by House of Haiku, 4 January 2020
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Views
0
Album
2024
Camera
Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS
Taken
15th April 2022 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
wabi-sabi
,
52wc-2024-w5
