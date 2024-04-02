Sign up
93 / 365
Free hugs anyone?
The founder of the movement, Jean-Philippe Marier, from Quebec, Canada.
"Let's improve your mental well-being with hugs, inspiring life stories and strategies."
https://hug4love.com/
Statistics:
19,407 hugs
710 days
51 countries
365 challenge: People outdoor
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
1
0
Tags
portrait
,
zilli-for2024
,
people-29
Brian
ace
Lovely image and wonderful activity to help you feel good.
April 1st, 2024
