Free hugs anyone? by zilli
93 / 365

Free hugs anyone?

The founder of the movement, Jean-Philippe Marier, from Quebec, Canada.

"Let's improve your mental well-being with hugs, inspiring life stories and strategies." https://hug4love.com/

Statistics:

19,407 hugs
710 days
51 countries

365 challenge: People outdoor
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Brian ace
Lovely image and wonderful activity to help you feel good.
April 1st, 2024  
