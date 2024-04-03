Previous
Sparks joy by zilli
94 / 365

Sparks joy

His music and singing sparks joy: passers-by smile, dance, lighten up...

Challenges: People, Sparks Joy week
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Zilli

@zilli
Thank you for dropping by and leaving comments about my photos!
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
a wonderful clear shot with lovely reflections. I wish we had buskers here, I used to love listening to them in Europe.
April 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise