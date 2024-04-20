Sign up
Previous
111 / 365
Bookish
Challenge: Still life - B&W
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
2
0
Zilli
@zilli
Learning…. Thank you for dropping by and leaving comments about my photos!
111
photos
32
followers
27
following
View this month »
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
16th April 2024 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
statue
,
bookstore
,
zilli-for2024
,
bw-89
Diana
ace
Such an interesting statue and shot.
April 20th, 2024
Brian
ace
Fascinating
April 20th, 2024
