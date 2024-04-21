Previous
Cow, Pig, Chicken by zilli
112 / 365

Cow, Pig, Chicken

This composite image comprises of photos, that I took, of the staircase of the Canadian Centre for Architecture (Montreal) and sculptures by Andy Byers.

The free-standing, full-scale paper sculptures of the cow, the pig, and the chicken were created for CCA's exhibition, Imperfect Health: the Medicalization of Architecture (2011 - 2012), by artist Andy Byers to illustrate the unexpected and growing role of animals in the incubation and transmission of diseases. For more about the exhibition go to: https://www.cca.qc.ca/cca.media/files/9246/8242/cca_imperfect_health_pr.pdf

The sculptures are now hanging in the CCA's bookstore. A video of Andy Byers presenting this artwork can be accessed here: https://youtu.be/SU_ijnpqnlE?feature=shared

For a picture of the sculptures and an interview with the artist go to: https://artzealous.com/from-missouri-with-love-interview-with-artist-andy-byers/

Challenge: Composite photo
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Zilli

@zilli
Thank you for dropping by and your comments!
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
ohhh errrr Zilli , can I have some of your creativity please !
April 20th, 2024  
Jessica Eby
That sounds like an interesting place to visit! I've been to Montreal quite a few times over the years (though not in a long time) and had no idea it was there!
April 20th, 2024  
Zilli
@phil_howcroft May I some of your people skill in exchange?
April 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise