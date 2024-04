Cow, Pig, Chicken

This composite image comprises of photos, that I took, of the staircase of the Canadian Centre for Architecture (Montreal) and sculptures by Andy Byers.The free-standing, full-scale paper sculptures of the cow, the pig, and the chicken were created for CCA's exhibition, Imperfect Health: the Medicalization of Architecture (2011 - 2012), by artist Andy Byers to illustrate the unexpected and growing role of animals in the incubation and transmission of diseases. For more about the exhibition go to: https://www.cca.qc.ca/cca.media/files/9246/8242/cca_imperfect_health_pr.pdf The sculptures are now hanging in the CCA's bookstore. A video of Andy Byers presenting this artwork can be accessed here: https://youtu.be/SU_ijnpqnlE?feature=shared For a picture of the sculptures and an interview with the artist go to: https://artzealous.com/from-missouri-with-love-interview-with-artist-andy-byers/ Challenge: Composite photo