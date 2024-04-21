Cow, Pig, Chicken

This composite image comprises of photos, that I took, of the staircase of the Canadian Centre for Architecture (Montreal) and sculptures by Andy Byers.
The free-standing, full-scale paper sculptures of the cow, the pig, and the chicken were created for CCA's exhibition, Imperfect Health: the Medicalization of Architecture (2011 - 2012), by artist Andy Byers to illustrate the unexpected and growing role of animals in the incubation and transmission of diseases. For more about the exhibition go to: https://www.cca.qc.ca/cca.media/files/9246/8242/cca_imperfect_health_pr.pdf