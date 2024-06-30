Sign up
Previous
182 / 365
We’re in too deep
Artist challenge, Thomas Vanoost: From a photo of the sculpture by Anthony Gormley entitled “6 times”. More about this sculpture, which is the first of six, here:
https://www.nationalgalleries.org/art-and-artists/features/visiting-antony-gormley%E2%80%99s-6-times
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
1
1
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Green Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
18th June 2024 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
street-art-15
,
ac-vanoost
Babs
ace
I just love Antony Gormley sculptures, they are so thought provoking, huge fav for me
June 28th, 2024
