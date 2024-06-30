Previous
We’re in too deep by zilli
We’re in too deep

Artist challenge, Thomas Vanoost: From a photo of the sculpture by Anthony Gormley entitled “6 times”. More about this sculpture, which is the first of six, here: https://www.nationalgalleries.org/art-and-artists/features/visiting-antony-gormley%E2%80%99s-6-times
Babs ace
I just love Antony Gormley sculptures, they are so thought provoking, huge fav for me
June 28th, 2024  
