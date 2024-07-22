Sign up
Discuss
200 / 365
WWYD Image for Challenge starting November 11, 2024
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49976/wwyd-challenge-starts-today,-november-11
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Green Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
10th August 2024 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
wwyd-234
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
November 11th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
@mubbur
Thank, Oli. Have a go at the challenge!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49976/wwyd-challenge-starts-today,-november-11
November 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful and peaceful setting.
November 11th, 2024
