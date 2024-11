Photo taken at the following Metropolitan Art Museum exhibition: https://www.metmuseum.org/exhibitions/flight-into-egypt-black-artists-and-ancient-egypt-1876-now In Renee Cox's photomontage, the Jamaican- born artist's time-traveling, Afrocentric superher- oine alter-ego Rajé soars protectively over the Giza monuments. Below, Napoleonic troops- identified by a French flag at bottom right-take aim at the face of the Great Sphinx, visualizing an apocryphal but widely believed narrative that the iconic monument's nose was intentionally shot off in disdain of its phenotypically African features.