At the Fellini museum by zilli
256 / 365

At the Fellini museum

Fellini's cinema managed to capture values, desires, attitudes, unwritten rules, categories of life itself, in resonance with the many existing ways of being Italian. With no restrictive ideological presuppositions, but with the ability to illuminate glimpses of the History, customs, and aspirations of contemporary Italy, his gaze reinvented an Italy made prosperous and apparently self-confident by the economic boom, but still plagued by poverty and archaic cultural legacies. In a constant dialogue with the "real country", Fellini's cinema featured an acumen we could only compare to that of Pier Paolo Pasolini in its talking about the problems of urbanisation and wild speculation, the uncontrollable persuasive power of the mass media, and the crisis of male chauvinism as opposed to the assertion of new desires by the female world.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Zilli~

@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
Rob Z ace
Super image!
September 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and symmetry, wonderful on black.
September 28th, 2024  
